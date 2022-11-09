Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $222,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSM opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

