Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Leidos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Leidos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

