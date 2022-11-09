Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,595 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

