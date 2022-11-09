Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,517,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 26.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 416,146 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

