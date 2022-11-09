Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $845,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $229,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

