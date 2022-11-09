Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

