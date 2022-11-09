Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.