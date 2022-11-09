Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $883,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,837,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,858,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WABC. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.