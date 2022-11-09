Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $3,328,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 247,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZN stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

