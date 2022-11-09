Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,364 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in PROG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at $7,178,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at $2,161,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

PRG stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $855.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROG Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.