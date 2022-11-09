Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 47,263 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,263 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,928 shares of company stock worth $319,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

