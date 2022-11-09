Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.