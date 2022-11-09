LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 785,897 shares.The stock last traded at $14.56 and had previously closed at $16.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LXU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at LSB Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.