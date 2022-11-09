Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Lyft stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

