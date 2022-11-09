MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $246.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.57. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

