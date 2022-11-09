Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after buying an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after buying an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Match Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after buying an additional 844,894 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

