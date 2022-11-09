Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $123.87.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.