Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.43.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $256.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

