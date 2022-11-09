Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,171 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,922 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.