Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 301,058 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $21.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

