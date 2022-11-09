Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

