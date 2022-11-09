Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

