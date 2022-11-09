Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

