MQS Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPM opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market cap of $385.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

