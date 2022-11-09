M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,121 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $356.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.65. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,097 shares of company stock valued at $16,743,030 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

