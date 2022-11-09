M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,162 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.