M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,186 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

