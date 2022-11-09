M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,769 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $11,857,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 108,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

