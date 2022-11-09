M&T Bank Corp Acquires 7,964 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

