M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,233 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth $34,321,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 3,991.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 162.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,822 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth $11,759,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 31.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

