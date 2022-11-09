M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 18.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,566,000 after buying an additional 96,217 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.89.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $144.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

