M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $22,762,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

