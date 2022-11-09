M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $244.53 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

