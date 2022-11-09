M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,130 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RCI opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
