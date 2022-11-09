M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,115 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,400 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

