M&T Bank Corp Buys 7,051 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

