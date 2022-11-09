M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

