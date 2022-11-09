M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 113,186.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,934 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

