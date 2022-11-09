M&T Bank Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $213.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

