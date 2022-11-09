M&T Bank Corp Has $1.55 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11,451.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 826.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SXT stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.