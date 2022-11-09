M&T Bank Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,642 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

