M&T Bank Corp Has $1.59 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

