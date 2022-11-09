M&T Bank Corp Has $1.75 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,938,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

