M&T Bank Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.