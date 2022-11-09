M&T Bank Corp Has $1.81 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 35.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,692 shares of company stock worth $27,589,136. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Stock Down 0.2 %

BILL stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

