M&T Bank Corp Has $1.81 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in eBay by 18.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

eBay stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

