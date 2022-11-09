M&T Bank Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $197,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPK opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $146.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

