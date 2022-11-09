M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $20,625,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 117.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 484,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,444,365 shares of company stock valued at $317,596,021. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

