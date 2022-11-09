M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4,414.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DINO opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

