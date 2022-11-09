M&T Bank Corp Purchases 10,129 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 49.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $19,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

